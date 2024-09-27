Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Two weeks ago, this matchup looked as if it could be an opportunity for the Chargers to make a major divisional statement. Now it’s just about survival.

With injuries affecting four key starters and a one-game suspension to star safety Derwin James Jr., the Chargers (2-1) are hoping to at least limp into the off week without adding anyone else to the injury report.

Quarterback Justin Herbert will try to tough out a high-ankle sprain behind an offensive line that might be without starting tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee). Outside linebacker Joey Bosa is nursing a hip injury that limited him to just two snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had a quiet start to the season with eight catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns while the Chiefs (3-0) have struggled to convert in the red zone, but the All-Pro has a history of terrorizing the Chargers. He averaged 105.8 yards receiving in the last eight games against the Chargers, with eight touchdowns. The Chiefs have won five in a row against their AFC West rivals, with four coming by one-possession scores.