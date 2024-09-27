Advertisement
Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: How to watch, prediction and betting odds

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass.
Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates with teammates after catching a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 8. The Chargers face a tough test against the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
Two weeks ago, this matchup looked as if it could be an opportunity for the Chargers to make a major divisional statement. Now it’s just about survival.

With injuries affecting four key starters and a one-game suspension to star safety Derwin James Jr., the Chargers (2-1) are hoping to at least limp into the off week without adding anyone else to the injury report.

Quarterback Justin Herbert will try to tough out a high-ankle sprain behind an offensive line that might be without starting tackles Rashawn Slater (pectoral) and Joe Alt (knee). Outside linebacker Joey Bosa is nursing a hip injury that limited him to just two snaps against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has had a quiet start to the season with eight catches for 69 yards and no touchdowns while the Chiefs (3-0) have struggled to convert in the red zone, but the All-Pro has a history of terrorizing the Chargers. He averaged 105.8 yards receiving in the last eight games against the Chargers, with eight touchdowns. The Chiefs have won five in a row against their AFC West rivals, with four coming by one-possession scores.

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Chiefs

The Chargers and Chiefs will play at 1:25 p.m. PDT Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air on CBS in Southern California and nationally on Paramount+. It will also be available on YouTube TV with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or in Spanish at 105.5/94.3 FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Chiefs
Who will win Chargers vs. Chiefs?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: The reigning Super Bowl champions have been far from perfect in their perfect start, but the Chargers’ injuries feel too numerous to overcome. Even if Herbert plays, he’ll be operating behind an offensive line that could be down both tackles. A team committed to running the ball without potentially 40% of its starting offensive line against a defensive front that just flexed its muscle in a “Sunday Night Football” late-game stop against the Atlanta Falcons seems like a bad combination for the Chargers. Chiefs 31, Chargers 17

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Chargers are going to be solid this season, but holding serve against the Chiefs — without suspended Derwin James — is a tall order. Andy Reid will take advantage of that defensive void in the middle of the field. Chiefs 28, Chargers 21

Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

