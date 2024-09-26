Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh disagrees with NFL’s ruling on Derwin James Jr.’s suspension

It’s more than just the playmaking, the positional versatility and the hard tackles. With star safety Derwin James Jr. suspended for one week, the Chargers are missing a vocal leader whose wide, bejeweled smile sets the tone for a secondary now tasked with stopping the defending Super Bowl champions without him.

“Derwin’s a big personality,” said safety Alohi Gilman, whose laid-back Hawaiian nature contrasts sharply with James’ fiery passion. “For me, I don’t really look at it as replacing him. I just be the best that I can be, and bring whatever energy that I got and my type of game to the table, and just got to elevate it a little bit more.”

James’ 21 tackles are the most for a Chargers defensive back through three games. One of three defensive captains, James will be missed not only for his production but also his leadership against the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The safety was suspended without pay after drawing an unnecessary roughness penalty on a tackle against the Steelers. The NFL cited James’ history of multiple personal fouls in recent seasons. James’ suspension was upheld after an appeal, and he will be eligible to return to the active roster on Sept. 30.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh expressed disappointment about the suspension, saying there were “mitigating circumstances” on the particular hit. Harbaugh said he thought Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth had changed direction after catching the ball, which meant he was not defenseless, and tried to stiff-arm James’ helmet, which Harbaugh believed caused James to make helmet-to-helmet contact.

The coach also thought James made contact with Freiermuth’s forearm and shoulder before the head.

James, who has drawn five unnecessary roughness flags since the beginning of the 2023 season, reached out to league officials during the offseason for guidance on how best to avoid the penalties. Harbaugh believes James’ 21 tackles this season exemplify “what the league is trying to get to, which is take the head out of the game.

“But you can never really take the head out of the game because it’s in between two shoulders.”

“He is a shining star in every way,” Harbaugh continued. “As a teammate, captain on this team, two-time Walter Payton Man of the Year [nominee], everything that he has done for the Chargers and the entire league, he’s a shining star, shining example. … He does not want to hurt anybody, any other player that he plays. He just wants it to be competition, that is always on his mind. He wants to do it exactly how the NFL wants to have people tackle in this game.”

Gilman acknowledged how difficult it is for defensive players to readjust their tackling technique in the heat of a play.

“You try to practice it during practice, but you can’t replicate a game,” the fifth-year pro from Notre Dame said. “It’s hard. And they’re kind of bang-bang situations.”

Gilman, who missed one game because of a knee injury but returned against the Steelers to make six tackles, is the most experienced player in the secondary behind James. The veterans have been key leaders for Elijah Molden, who joined the team in a post-training camp trade, and second-year safety AJ Finley.

Finley, a former undrafted free agent, emerged as a candidate for the third safety position during training camp, before the team traded for Molden. The former Tennessee Titans safety immediately jumped ahead in the rotation, and has started two games while needing only a few weeks to learn the defensive scheme.

Finley did not play in the season opener but filled in well the following week against the Panthers when Gilman was injured. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter praised the Mississippi alumnus for his position versatility and mentality to stay prepared despite the depth chart shakeup. He probably will be counted on again with James out.

“You’re either ready for your opportunity when it comes again and you take advantage of it, or you’re not ready, and then those opportunities can dwindle quickly,” Minter said last week. “So really happy with AJ and how ready he was for the moment to get back out there.”