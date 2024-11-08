Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

The Chargers didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, but DJ Chark Jr.’s long-awaited season debut will be like adding a new player to an offense that is starting to round into form.

The 28-year-old receiver is expected to make his Chargers debut Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Tennessee Titans at 1:05 p.m. PST after working through hip and groin injuries.

Chark was the final piece of the Chargers’ receiving corps that has seen breakout performances from rookie Ladd McConkey and 2023 first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston. Those two have combined for eight of the Chargers’ 10 receiving touchdowns this season.

Advertisement

Chark can join the Chargers’ rejuvenated passing offense against the Titans’s top-ranked pass defense that allows 155.8 yards per game.

Coming off an overtime win over the New England Patriots, the Titans (2-6) could have quarterback Will Levis back from a shoulder injury. Levis, drafted in the second round out of Kentucky in 2023, threw five touchdown passes and had seven intercepted in his five games before suffering the injury.

Mason Rudolph averaged 240.3 yards passing in his three starts while completing 60.4% of his passes, but had an equal number of touchdown passes and interceptions (four).