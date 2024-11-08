Advertisement
Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs with the ball during an NFL football.
Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins carries the ball during a win over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 3.
(Kirk Irwin / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff WriterFollow
The Chargers didn’t make any moves at the trade deadline, but DJ Chark Jr.’s long-awaited season debut will be like adding a new player to an offense that is starting to round into form.

The 28-year-old receiver is expected to make his Chargers debut Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the Tennessee Titans at 1:05 p.m. PST after working through hip and groin injuries.

Chark was the final piece of the Chargers’ receiving corps that has seen breakout performances from rookie Ladd McConkey and 2023 first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston. Those two have combined for eight of the Chargers’ 10 receiving touchdowns this season.

Chark can join the Chargers’ rejuvenated passing offense against the Titans’s top-ranked pass defense that allows 155.8 yards per game.

Coming off an overtime win over the New England Patriots, the Titans (2-6) could have quarterback Will Levis back from a shoulder injury. Levis, drafted in the second round out of Kentucky in 2023, threw five touchdown passes and had seven intercepted in his five games before suffering the injury.

Mason Rudolph averaged 240.3 yards passing in his three starts while completing 60.4% of his passes, but had an equal number of touchdown passes and interceptions (four).

How to watch and listen to Chargers vs. Titans

The Chargers and Titans will play at 1:05 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air on Fox in Southern California and will be available on YouTube TV elsewhere with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket. In Southern California, fans can listen to the game on the radio at 98.7 FM or 105.5 FM.

Betting lines for Chargers vs. Titans
Who will win Chargers vs. Titans?

Thuc Nhi Nguyen’s pick: The Chargers are hitting their stride through the midway point of the season as Justin Herbert’s ankle injury becomes a distant memory. The Chargers ball-hawking defense that is coming off a three-takeaway performance last week should easily overpower a Titans offense that has the second-most giveaways in the league. Chargers 27, Titans 9

Sam Farmer’s pick: Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh has a formula that works. He’s leaning on Herbert a bit more instead of run, run, run. The defense is playing tougher. Tennessee has a good defensive line but no offense. Chargers 27, Titans 17

