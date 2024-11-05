Despite questions at receiver, cornerback, Chargers stand firm at NFL trade deadline

When it came to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz stood firm with the roster he built in the offseason.

Joe Hortiz made aggressive moves this offseason, but when it came to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, the Chargers’ general manager stood firm with the roster he built.

The Chargers didn’t complete a move before the deadline as the 5-3 team that’s currently sixth in the AFC playoff standings waits for encouraging injury news instead of transactions to strengthen its roster at wide receiver and cornerback.

When asked about the trade deadline last month, Hortiz, a first-time general manager after 26 years in the personnel department of the Baltimore Ravens, said the Chargers would be “looking and listening,” but stressed that potential transactions needed to make sense for the current season and the future. The Chargers, who haven’t won a playoff game since 2018, are in their first year of a new era under Hortiz and coach Jim Harbaugh.

The Chargers rank 21st in passing offense despite Justin Herbert being regarded as one of the league’s best quarterbacks. Their cornerback group has been decimated by injuries with four starters sidelined. Yet as the trade deadline approached, Harbaugh, who called himself the “Robin” to Hortiz’s “Batman” when it came to personnel decisions, insisted on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Monday that the roster didn’t need any saving.

“I can’t think of a position right now where we need to upgrade,” Harbaugh said, emphasizing the third-to-last word. “I love the guys that are here. Love them. But if Joe wants somebody and can make us better, then I know he will. And all competitors are welcome.”

Several AFC teams made moves by Tuesday to strengthen their positions. The Chargers’ AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs got two touchdowns from new addition DeAndre Hopkins on Monday in an overtime win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Chargers, who lost to the Chiefs at home in Week 4, play their divisional opponent again on Dec. 8.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, who are third in the AFC, added receiver Mike Williams from the Jets. The 30-year-old was a popular name as a potential trade target for the Chargers, who drafted the former Clemson star in the first round in 2017.

D.J. Chark Jr., a receiver the Chargers signed this offseason with hopes of replacing Williams and fellow salary-cap casualty Keenan Allen, could be in position to make his season debut Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The seventh-year pro was sidelined with hip and groin injuries but was elevated to the active roster last Saturday. He is the only Chargers receiver with a 1,000-yard season, offering veteran experience to a young group that has seen breakout performances from former first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston and rookie Ladd McConkey.

“He’s a physical receiver,” Herbert said of Chark. “He’s very athletic, and he’s one of those guys that goes up and gets the ball and I think adds a lot of dimension to our offense. … Injuries are never fun, but he’s been fighting to do everything he can to be back out on the field.”

On defense, the Chargers were linked to New Orleans cornerback Marshon Lattimore, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but the Saints instead sent the four-time Pro Bowl player to the Washington Commanders.

The Chargers have been without No. 1 cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder), but the 25-year-old is eligible to return this week after missing four games on injured reserve. Since joining the Chargers from the Titans during the offseason, cornerback Kristian Fulton was off to a strong start with 15 tackles and one interception in the first four games, but missed last week’s win because of a hamstring injury. It’s a common problem for the former second-round draft pick who landed on injured reserve last December because of a hamstring injury.

Defensive back Deane Leonard (hamstring) has at least one more week on injured reserve while fellow nickle cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor has battled through a fibula injury he suffered in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The laundry list of injuries has thrown rookies Cam Hart and Tarheeb Still into major roles. Hart has started four games outside with Samuel out and Fulton limited. Still, who plays mostly in the slot, has started five games.