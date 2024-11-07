Chargers’ Justin Herbert takes abuse like Shaq did on Lakers, but dishes it out too

Justin Herbert has been twisted down by his ankle. He was spun down late after his pass was well downfield. He was driven into the ground by 272-pound Myles Garrett.

Herbert has gotten up each time with no protest.

While his coach is calling for more stringent officiating on plays made on the Chargers’ quarterback, Herbert is taking the hard hits in stride, noting that although he would “love to be able to get more calls,” he won’t take in-game discussions or embellishments too far.

“It could be a huge advantage to an offense,” Herbert said Wednesday as the Chargers (5-3) prepared to face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. “To be able to get a free 15 yards, and to be able to continue a drive, especially if it’s on third down, there’s an aspect of the game where you want to be able to fight for that, you want to lobby for calls like that.

“At the same time, though, it’s respecting the integrity of the game and making sure that we’re playing fair.”

Herbert was sacked six times against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and hit 11 more times. The Chargers’ three sacks given up per game are the ninth most in the NFL, and Herbert has been sacked at least three times in each of the last four games.

To Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh, it’s not just the number of hits, but also the lack of punishment for plays that he believes are illegal.

On Monday, Harbaugh mentioned several plays against the Browns, including a third-down throw in the first quarter that Herbert completed to Ladd McConkey while getting tackled by Garrett. Harbaugh said the Browns edge rusher, who had three sacks in the game, landed with his “body weight on top of the quarterback.”

In the fourth quarter, Browns defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. spun Herbert to the ground after the quarterback already had thrown the ball to tight end Will Dissly.

Harbaugh cites Herbert’s size and calm demeanor as a reason why he is officiated differently than other quarterbacks. At 6 feet 6 and 236 pounds, Herbert is tied with Joe Flacco (230 pounds) and Trevor Lawrence (220 pounds) as the tallest starting quarterbacks in the NFL. Harbaugh likens the hits Herbert takes to what Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal used to endure.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is sacked by a host of Browns defenders. (David Richard / Associated Press)

“Does it sound like I’m complaining? Maybe,” Harbaugh said. “Yeah, could be. I think he doesn’t get some of those calls when they should be called. There, I said it.”

Herbert said he could improve his communication with referees before games about potential hits. After two decades as one of the NFL’s most respected referees, Mike Carey is particularly sensitive to the type of punishment a quarterback receives any given Sunday.

“If your quarterback’s not your toughest guy on the team, you’re probably in for a long season,” said Carey, who officiated for 24 years before retiring in 2014. “They take more punishment than anybody else from my viewpoint.”

More than the force applied on the quarterback, roughing the passer is more of a timing issue, Carey said. And plays that look like clear calls through the dozens of slow-motion replays on television might not look as obvious on the field.

“The toughest thing for the referee is that hits come from so many different angles on the quarterback,” Carey said, noting that referees who are responsible for watching action around the quarterback are positioned on the right side of the formation when a play begins.

“You have a pretty good angle straight on to the left tackle and the right defensive end so you can see that coming ... but whenever he hits them in the helmet — helmet to helmet — you’re shielded by the quarterback so that’s a tough one to pick up.”

In certain situations, the referee might rely on a second opinion from the umpire, who is positioned on the other side of the quarterback, said Carey, who noted some of the league’s officiating protocols might have shifted since his retirement.

Standing on the sideline, Harbaugh is often side by side with an official near the line of scrimmage and said he tries to voice opinions about officiating on Herbert. He knows the quarterback won’t do it himself.

“That’s not Justin,” Harbaugh said. “Justin Herbert’s not that guy. A lesser man probably would.”

The Chargers can submit questionable plays to the NFL for review, Harbaugh said. General manager Joe Hortiz is in charge of submitting clips and hearing feedback.

Scrambling Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert takes a big hit from Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Despite the accumulation of hits, Herbert’s play is soaring. In the four weeks since the Chargers returned from the off week, Herbert has thrown for 1,147 yards and five touchdowns with no interceptions while completing 65.2% of his passes. He’s gotten sacked 15 times.

“He just comes right back like nothing happened,” Harbaugh said. “Quarterbacks get hit, they get sacked, you get that happy feet. … When you get hit, it tends to take something out of you. That’s why quarterback pressures, quarterback hits, those are big, but it just does not affect Justin Herbert in any way.”

Although Harbaugh is in awe of his quarterback’s toughness that inspires teammates, the coach remains concerned about the hits Herbert is shaking off.

“His protection, his safety, there’s probably nothing I think about more than that,” Harbaugh said.

The Chargers’ $262-million man is so valuable that Harbaugh has banned him from giving high-fives or celebratory helmet taps with his throwing hand. Still, Herbert doesn’t shy away from physical play, including a career-best 38-yard scramble against the New Orleans Saints that he punctuated with a big collision with safety Tyrann Mathieu on the sideline.

“Did he take a hit,” Roman said with a smile, “or give a hit?”

Teammates jumped to their feet and crowded around Herbert on the sideline, showing their appreciation for their quarterback who they know is just as tough as anyone.

“You don’t think the guy can go up anymore in your esteem, another rung on the ladder of your esteem,” Harbaugh said, “and then he finds another one. It’s incredible.”

Etc.

The Chargers placed receiver Simi Fehoko (elbow) and linebacker Junior Colson (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday. They signed receiver Jalen Reagor to the active roster after the 2020 first-round draft pick was bouncing between the practice squad and the game-day roster, catching four passes for 76 yards in three appearances. The Chargers released tight end Eric Tomlinson and added him to the practice squad. … Running back Gus Edwards (ankle) returned to practice, beginning his 21-day window to return from IR. Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) is eligible to return this week, but Harbaugh did not have an update on the former second-round draft pick.

