Chargers hope to ride stingy defensive momentum past Patriots and into playoffs

Chargers defensive players celebrate after making a stop in a win over the Denver Broncos on Dec. 19. The Chargers look to put on another strong defensive performance Saturday against the Patriots.

Jesse Minter quickly impressed Chargers players with his calm demeanor during his first season as an NFL defensive coordinator, but as the Denver Broncos rolled up three consecutive touchdown drives last Thursday, even the unflappable Minter started to panic.

He had just spent four days speaking to his players about the proper response to ensure the prior week’s blowout loss to Tampa Bay would be a one-off. They couldn’t afford to make it a trend.

“I was afraid that at one point, I might have spoken that into existence,” Minter said with a slight smile.

Advertisement

Then a second-quarter sack from Joey Bosa sparked a three-and-out. The Chargers kept the Broncos out of the end zone for the last seven drives of the game to hold on for a 34-27 win that put the team on the brink of its first playoff berth since 2022.

“I do think that momentum is real,” Minter said. “To sort of feel us as a defensive unit get our momentum back, it’s huge.”

By holding the Broncos to six points in the second half, the Chargers reclaimed their lead as the best scoring defense in the NFL, giving up 18.3 points per game. Against the New England Patriots on Saturday, the Chargers (9-6) could become just the sixth team since 1970 to give up 20 or fewer points in eight road games in a season, and the first since the 2010 Chicago Bears.

Advertisement

For a defense hoping to maintain momentum entering the postseason, the matchup is a prime opportunity. The Patriots’ 17.3 points per game ranks 30th in the NFL. New England (3-12) ranks last in passing yards (178.5 per game). Rookie quarterback Drake Maye, who was drafted third in April, has had at least one pass intercepted in seven consecutive games.

The Chargers, who can clinch a playoff berth with a win or a tie, will try to win with thin secondary as safety Marcus Maye (ankle) was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks to pass against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. (Jeffrey T. Barnes / Associated Press)

Advertisement

The team claimed Maye off waivers on Nov. 27 to help fill in after safety Alohi Gilman was placed on IR. Maye made a splash in his Chargers debut with a key interception in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, but left last Thursday’s game in the first quarter.

Already without Elijah Molden, who missed the game because of a knee injury, the Chargers suddenly needed practice squad call-up Kendall Williamson on defense. Coaches intimated to the 24-year-old, seventh-round pick out of Stanford that he would be active for the game a few days in advance, but the plan was likely to fill in on special teams.

Then he played 17 defensive snaps in his NFL debut, finishing with one tackle.

“That’s the name of the game to step up when your number’s called,” cornerback Kristian Fulton said after Thursday’s game of Williamson and Dicaprio Bootle, who also was elevated from the practice squad. “It’s a lot of credit to them because they don’t get a lot of reps in practice. So they stepped up big time.”

Williamson is just the latest player to have an influence after toiling on the practice squad. Veteran safety Tony Jefferson has turned his practice squad reps into a starting role, finishing with 20 tackles in three starts since Gilman went on IR.

Jefferson, who missed one game because of a hamstring injury, played all 64 defensive snaps against the Broncos and had seven tackles.

“He’s a guy that, on the drop of a hat, can go in there and play multiple positions and go in there and execute the defense,” Minter said, “get guys lined up, brings the confidence and brings a little bit of an edge when he’s out there.”

Advertisement

The Chargers haven’t opened Gilman’s practice window yet, although the 27-year-old is eligible to return this week.

Molden was limited in practice Tuesday after he worked with trainers on the sideline Monday, and cornerback Cam Hart was limited too as he works through the concussion protocol. He missed last Thursday’s game.

Etc.

Punter JK Scott (illness) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (groin) were not seen on the practice field for the second consecutive day. Perryman reinjured his groin last week in a return from a four-game absence. Backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke was working as the holder on place kicks with long snapper Josh Harris and kicker Cameron Dicker. … Offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III missed practice because of a hip injury.