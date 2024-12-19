Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Against the Broncos, Chargers will face a problem (Bo Nix) that L.A. created

Denver quarterback Bo Nix scrambles during the first half against the Chargers in October.

Bo Nix isn’t the same quarterback the Chargers prepared for in Week 6. Jesse Minter knows he’s partially to blame.

“We kind of sparked his run on what we let him do to us in the fourth quarter of that game,” the Chargers defensive coordinator said sheepishly this week.

After Nix threw two touchdowns to help score 16 points in the fourth quarter against the Chargers in Week 6, Minter must now face the monster he helped unleash. The rookie quarterback leads the Broncos (9-5) into a critical divisional rematch Thursday as the Chargers (8-6) try to reverse a late-season swoon.

The Broncos started 3-3, including a 23-16 loss to the Chargers in Denver on Oct. 13, but have won six of their last eight with a four-game winning streak entering Thursday’s prime-time game at SoFi Stadium.