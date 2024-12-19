Advertisement
Live Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Live updates, start time, how to watch and odds

Justin Herbert and the Chargers look to bounce back from a stunning loss to the Bucs on Sunday with a win over the AFC West-rival Broncos on Thursday night.

By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 
Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey runs with the ball against the Titans at SoFi Stadium.
Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Against the Broncos, Chargers will face a problem (Bo Nix) that L.A. created

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles against the Chargers defense.
Denver quarterback Bo Nix scrambles during the first half against the Chargers in October.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Bo Nix isn’t the same quarterback the Chargers prepared for in Week 6. Jesse Minter knows he’s partially to blame.

“We kind of sparked his run on what we let him do to us in the fourth quarter of that game,” the Chargers defensive coordinator said sheepishly this week.

After Nix threw two touchdowns to help score 16 points in the fourth quarter against the Chargers in Week 6, Minter must now face the monster he helped unleash. The rookie quarterback leads the Broncos (9-5) into a critical divisional rematch Thursday as the Chargers (8-6) try to reverse a late-season swoon.

The Broncos started 3-3, including a 23-16 loss to the Chargers in Denver on Oct. 13, but have won six of their last eight with a four-game winning streak entering Thursday’s prime-time game at SoFi Stadium.

Chargers-Broncos game could decide playoff opponents, a scary prospect

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert run onto the field before a home game.
The Chargers need to follow the lead of coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert against the Broncos.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

The game got away. Needing to pick up the pieces after a 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chargers will try to ensure the season doesn’t slip away next.

With just their second losing streak of the season, the Chargers (8-6) face a critical AFC West game against the Denver Broncos (9-5) that could decide each team’s playoff seeding.

The winner of Thursday night’s game at SoFi Stadium has the upper hand for the No. 6 seed that likely would face the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) or Baltimore Ravens (9-5) in the first round of the playoffs. The Chargers and Broncos already lost to both AFC North contenders this season, but the alternative is even more treacherous.

Chargers takeaways: Thursday matchup with Broncos critical after loss to Buccaneers

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh congratulates Justin Herbert after a first-half touchdown drive against the Buccaneers.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh puts a lot on the shoulders of Justin Herbert, who only has a few days to prepare for the Denver Broncos.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Jim Harbaugh’s news conference after the Chargers’ 40-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday was part postgame recap and part pregame look-ahead. The Chargers didn’t have any time to waste with the Denver Broncos coming to SoFi Stadium on Thursday.

“It’s football,” Harbaugh said. “We’ve seen the good times and today we’re staring at adversity. It’s how we respond. That’s where my mind is on to: Getting ready for this next game.”

Thursday’s AFC West rematch against the Broncos (9-5) is the most important game of the Chargers’ season, safety Derwin James Jr. said.

Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: How to watch, predictions and betting odds

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh holds a football on the sideline.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field before a win over the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 17.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen

The Chargers already ended one streak against the Denver Broncos this season. Now they’ll try to end an even longer drought with greater stakes.

After earning their first win in Denver since 2018 this season in October, the Chargers will play for their first season sweep of their AFC West rivals since 2010 on Thursday at 5:15 PST at SoFi Stadium. The division rematch can shake up the playoff picture.

The Broncos (9-5) have won four games in a row, tied for the longest active streak among AFC teams. The surge has pushed them into the sixth seed in the AFC playoff standings and a win or tie Thursday will clinch their playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Chargers (8-6) are flailing for the first time this season.

It’s not just their two-game losing streak, but it’s also that the Chargers got blown out for the first time under Jim Harbaugh last Sunday. The Buccaneers hung 40 points on the NFL’s stingiest defense.

The shocking performance dropped the Chargers into a tie for first among the NFL’s best scoring defenses. They are now even with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Broncos, allowing 17.6 points per game.

