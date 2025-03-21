Chargers agree to one-year deal with former Jets tight end Tyler Conklin

The Chargers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with tight end Tyler Conklin, his agent Mike McCartney posted on X on Friday.

Conklin, 29, has had at least 50 catches in each of the last four seasons and could help boost an offense that is still looking for weapons to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert. Conklin, a former fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, played for the New York Jets for the last three seasons and caught 51 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns last season.

The Chargers have already bolstered the skill positions around Herbert by adding veteran receiver Mike Williams and running back Najee Harris. They were in the running to sign star free agent tight end Evan Engram, but the former Jacksonville Jaguar signed with the Denver Broncos. The Chargers were looking to upgrade the tight end position by adding a proven pass-catching threat with blocking specialist Will Dissly. Dissly had a career-best 50 catches last year for 481 yards receiving.

With the NFL draft coming next month, the Chargers were linked to Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who is projected to be a first-round pick. The Chargers, who could also target a running back in April’s draft, have the 22nd overall pick.