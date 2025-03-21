Advertisement
Chargers

Chargers agree to one-year deal with former Jets tight end Tyler Conklin

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83) reacts during an NFL football game.
Former New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin agreed to a one-year deal with the Chargers on Friday.
(Adam Hunger / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
Staff Writer Follow

The Chargers agreed to terms on a one-year contract with tight end Tyler Conklin, his agent Mike McCartney posted on X on Friday.

Conklin, 29, has had at least 50 catches in each of the last four seasons and could help boost an offense that is still looking for weapons to pair with quarterback Justin Herbert. Conklin, a former fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings, played for the New York Jets for the last three seasons and caught 51 passes for 449 yards and four touchdowns last season.

The Chargers have already bolstered the skill positions around Herbert by adding veteran receiver Mike Williams and running back Najee Harris. They were in the running to sign star free agent tight end Evan Engram, but the former Jacksonville Jaguar signed with the Denver Broncos. The Chargers were looking to upgrade the tight end position by adding a proven pass-catching threat with blocking specialist Will Dissly. Dissly had a career-best 50 catches last year for 481 yards receiving.

Advertisement

With the NFL draft coming next month, the Chargers were linked to Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, who is projected to be a first-round pick. The Chargers, who could also target a running back in April’s draft, have the 22nd overall pick.

Newly signed Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams speaks at a news conference at the team's training facility in El Segundo on March 14, 2025.

Chargers

After ‘terrible’ season, Mike Williams eager to win with Jim Harbaugh and Chargers

A year after leaving the Chargers as a salary-cap casualty, Mike Williams is eager to work alongside Justin Herbert and be a deep-ball threat for the team.

More to Read

Chargers
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. She also contributes to The Times’ Olympics and college sports coverage. She previously covered a wide range of sports including professional basketball after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement