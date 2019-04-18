Clippers' upcoming anniversary a time for fans to embrace the franchise

But here they are, 35 years later and they’re finally a team Los Angeles can put its arms around and embrace. The Clippers’ 31-point comeback win over the Warriors, the largest in NBA playoff history, was just another example of this team’s heart and refusal to give up when most counted them out. They are a team full of players with a chip on their shoulder. They are just the fourth team in league history to win more than 45 games without a current or former All-Star player.