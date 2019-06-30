Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant in free-agency mix for Clippers

For as much as the Clippers have been talked about in the same breath as the Golden State All-Star forward this season, for as often as he praised their players — he’s complimented Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and Landry Shamet at various times — and for as close of a look as he had at the Clippers during their first-round playoff matchup with the Warriors, it was no lock that the Clippers would eventually make the cut in free agency. In addition to the Clippers, Durant is considering a return to Golden State, or joining Brooklyn and New York, according to an ESPN report.