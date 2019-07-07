How the Clippers landed two stars in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The face-to-face meeting followed several phone conversations Leonard and Robertson had with Magic Johnson last Sunday, as free agency opened. They’d asked Johnson if the Lakers had attempted to trade for Leonard the previous summer, when he’d asked out of San Antonio after a falling out with the Spurs over the handling of a quadriceps injury. They also had questions about Pelinka, given Johnson’s recent comments accusing him of betrayal. Johnson made positive comments about the Lakers and their front office, according to a person with knowledge of the conversation.