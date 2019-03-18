Lou Williams' buzzer-beating three-point shot lifts Clippers to win over Nets

The Nets dominated the early part of the game and led 46-27 with 8:07 left in the second quarter before the Clippers took over, going on a 33-9 run over the final eight minutes to take a 60-55 lead at halftime. Gallinari scored 13 and Harrell added 12 during the run as Los Angeles went 11 of 14 from the field and was 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.