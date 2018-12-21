Dallas rookie Luka Doncic draws raves after 32-point effort against Clippers

Gilgeous-Alexander understood the learning curve awaiting him in the NBA and had prepared to meet it since he was a teenager playing in the Canadian national team system, where he absorbed NBA lessons dished out by Tristan Thompson, Corey Joseph and Kelly Olynyk. He cut candy and sweets out of his diet. On the road, he heeds the advice from Clippers nutritionists who point out the healthy options on each room-service menu.