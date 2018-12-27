Danilo Gallinari’s health and shooting have been spot-on in his second season with the Clippers

Gallinari has shaken the injury bug that has followed every stop of his career to play in 32 of the Clippers’ 33 games and made 47.3% of his three-pointers entering Wednesday's game against Sacramento. That represents not only his personal best from behind the arc at this point in any of his 10 seasons, but one of the best seasons by any shooter in coach Doc Rivers’ five seasons with the Clippers. Only J.J. Redick (47.5%) has posted a better shooting percentage for an entire season.