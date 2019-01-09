Clippers and Montrezl Harrell have been clicking on offense since Lou Williams' return

Harrell averaged 12 points, 4.8 rebounds and made 54.5% of his shots from the field during that stretch. In the 10 games since Williams’ return, Harrell is averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and is shooting 62.9%, and owns the team’s third-highest plus/minus rating of 7.5. He scored 20 points or more five times over that span. During his first three NBA seasons, he scored 20 or more only nine times in 173 appearances.