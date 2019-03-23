Clippers have turned into road warriors, and it could pay off this trip

Update: Though the Clippers (43-30) dealt away their leading scorer in February, their offense has been buoyed ever since by Danilo Gallinari, whose 1.17 points scored per possession leads the NBA among players with at least 1,000 possessions this season, according to Synergy Sports. … The team announced the signing of guard Justin Bibbs to a second 10-day contract Saturday. He will remain with the organization’s G League affiliate. … The Knicks (14-59) have lost three in a row and nine of their last 10 games. The Clippers have won nine of their last 10.