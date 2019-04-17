Clippers beat Warriors by regaining their hard-working and opportunistic identity

The Warriors pushed their lead to 94-63 with 7:31 left in the third quarter but they soon began to sit back. Forced to adjust after they lost starting center DeMarcus Cousins to a thigh injury less than four minutes into the game, they had to draw up new plans when Curry got that fourth foul. Things began to unravel. They became less aggressive and less engaged, and they had no answer for Williams, who finished with 36 points.