Live coverage: Clippers to introduce Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

"

Paul George and Kawhi Leonard have arrived. pic.twitter.com/QJMMJfiNks — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) July 24, 2019

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be formally introduced by the Clippers during a news conference at noon Wednesday.

Among those attending the event at Green Meadows Recreation Center, a Clippers Community Court in South Los Angeles, will be owner Steve Ballmer, president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank and coach Doc Rivers.

Advertisement

Brian Sieman, the Clippers’ radio broadcaster who will take over TV duties for legendary Ralph Lawler, has welcomed everyone to the news conference and turned things over the Frank.

Frank opened his remarks by calling the signing of Leonard and George “a landmark moment.”

The president of basketball operations called Leonard, a two-time NBA Finals MVP who starred at King High in Riverside, and George, a six-time All-Star and standout at Knight High in Palmdale, the two best two-way players in the NBA.

“They expect to win championships. So do we,” Frank said. “Kawhi and Paul are franchise-changing players.”



Advertisement

Rivers took the stage next and said, “This is a great moment. It’s not our finest moment. That’s coming.”

Ballmer, with a look about him that suggested he could run through a wall, fired up the crowd.

As NBA national reporter Dan Woike put it, Ballmer “is a treasure who doesn’t need a microphone.”

Clipper Darrell gets in an “I love you Steve,” to which Ballmer replies, “I love you Darrell.”

After a brief round of applause, Ballmer states the obvious: “I’m just fired up to be here today.”

After recounting last season’s run to the playoffs as a great season, Ballmer added, “not what we want, but a very great season. I’m so proud of the guys we have!

“I so proud of the guys we have coming back and we got the guys who I think will be perfect put together in Paul and Kawhi to really give us a chance to do the only real thing we want to do. ... We’re only here for one reason. We want to win it all.”

George too the podium next. He opened by thanking the Oklahoma City Thunder and its management team.

Advertisement

“I’m extremely excited and extremely happy to be back home,” George said. “First and foremost I just want to thank the whole Thunder organization. ... It was a great two years there for me. But, ultimately, they helped me find my way back home to L.A. and I’m very appreciative of that moment.”

George went on to talk about the fact both he and Leonard were drafted by the Indiana Pacers, who later traded Leonard’s draft rights to San Antonio in the George Hill deal.

“It’s great to fast forward to where we’re at now, we’re both in L.A., it just seems like this was destined,” George said. “We were supposed to play together.”

George turned and thanked Ballmer, Frank and Rivers before adding, “I’m looking forward to this journey with you. L.A. our way.”

Times staff writers Andrew Greif, Broderick Turner and Dan Woike contributed to this report, which was compiled by Dan Loumena, assistant sports editor.

The Clippers press conference with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George is about to begin and this super fan Clipper Darrell is excited pic.twitter.com/lO6CdimX8D — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) July 24, 2019