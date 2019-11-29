Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Clippers

Clippers’ Rodney McGruder optimistic strained hamstring won’t keep him out long

Clippers guard Rodney McGruder (19)
Clippers guard Rodney McGruder (19) sustained a hamstring injury during a win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Nov. 29, 2019
10:48 AM
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — 

Clippers guard Rodney McGruder will miss Friday’s game in San Antonio but expressed optimism that the strained right hamstring he suffered Wednesday in Memphis isn’t as severe as initially feared.

‘I’m all right,” McGruder said at the team’s Friday shootaround. “Just taking it day by day.”

McGruder said he tweaked the hamstring in the first half of the victory against the Grizzlies and by halftime felt “kind of tight.” His steal and ensuing full-speed leap for a fast-break layup with 6:55 remaining in the third quarter made his discomfort worse. The 6-foot-2 guard left the game, did not return, and there was concern initially.

“I didn’t know what happened, I just felt something not normal,” he said. “It’s a feeling I haven’t felt on the basketball court before.”

Fears of a long-term setback appear not to be the case, however. Asked whether he could miss potentially a week, McGruder said, “hopefully not,” adding he trusted the team’s medical staff to get him back on the court.

The Clippers (13-5) have won seven consecutive games entering Friday’s matchup against the Spurs (6-13), who have lost 10 of their last 11.

Andrew Greif
