Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Montrezl Harrell tips Clippers past Grizzlies for seventh consecutive win

Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) handles the ball during the first half of a game against the Grizzlies on Nov. 27 at FedExForum.
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell (5) handles the ball during the first half of a game against the Grizzlies on Nov. 27 at FedExForum.
(Brandon Dill / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 27, 2019
8:02 PM
Share
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 

Montrezl Harrell tipped in Lou Williams’ miss with 2.3 seconds left and the Clippers extended their winning streak to seven games, escaping with a 121-119 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Memphis had one more chance to tie or take the lead, but Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 3-point attempt from the right corner was blocked by Maurice Harkless.

Harrell and Williams led the Clippers with 24 points each, and Paul George added 22. Williams also had 13 assists, and Harrell grabbed 10 rebounds.

Playing the second night of a back-to-back on the road, Los Angeles forward Kawhi Leonard took the night off to with “injury management” on his left knee.

Advertisement

Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 16 rebounds for Memphis, both season highs for the center. Jae Crowder and Ja Morant finished with 20 points each, Morant also had 11 assists as the Grizzlies lost their fifth straight.

Clippers forward Paul George (13) drives against Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks during the first half of a game Nov. 27 at the FedExForum.
Clippers forward Paul George (13) drives against Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks during the first half of a game Nov. 27 at the FedExForum.
(Brandon Dill / Associated Press)

Memphis, which trailed 92-88 entering the fourth, opened the final period on a 13-2 run. That gave Memphis its biggest lead of the game at that point and led to Clippers coach Doc Rivers calling a timeout after Crowder converted his second 3-pointer from the top of the key.

While Memphis’ lead reached 10 with just under 7 minutes left, the Clippers had a 15-5 run to tie at 113. The teams exchange leads and the game was tied at 119 before Harrell’s tip-in.

Clippers
Ivica Zubac’s rise with Clippers loud and clear
Los Angeles Clippers Media Day
Clippers
Ivica Zubac’s rise with Clippers loud and clear
Ivica Zubac’s teammates know he’s frustrated when he starts speaking in his native tongue of Croatian.

Clippers
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement