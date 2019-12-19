Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Russell Westbrook’s 40-point night lifts Rockets over Clippers

Clippers forward Paul George tries to split the defense of Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) and guard Russell Westbrook during the first half of a game Dec. 19, 2019, at Staples Center.
Clippers forward Paul George tries to split the defense of Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) and guard Russell Westbrook during the first half Thursday night at Staples Center.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 PM
Share

Russell Westbrook scored 40 points in 40 minutes to lead the Houston Rockets to a 122-117 victory over the Clippers, who lost for only the second time this season at Staples Center despite shooting 49.4% from the field and 43.2% from three-point range.

Westbrook made only 13 of 31 shots but converted 12 of his 13 free throws. James Harden finished with 28 points and 10 assists for the Rockets (19-9), who shot 50% from the field and 37.8% from long range.

Paul George led the Clippers (21-9) with 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting, making six of 12 from behind the three-point line. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points while Montrezl Harrell added 19 off the bench. George and Leonard each had nine rebounds to lead the team.

The Clippers built a 69-54 lead by halftime but were outscored 36-18 by the Rockets in the third quarter.

Advertisement

The Clippers led 111-105 with 5 minutes and 3 seconds left after Leonard made a mid-range shot. After two Harden free throws, Leonard made a layup for a 113-107 lead with 4:25 left.

Harden answered on the next possession with a three-pointer and Westbrook tied the score by making a free throw after he was fouled converting a layup off an assist from Danuel House Jr. with 3:49 left.

After the Clippers missed a pair of three-pointers on the ensuing possession, Harden made another three-pointer and then House stole the ball from Harrell with 2:57 left.

Patrick Beverley was then called for a foul and had words with Westbrook. Each was assessed a technical and Beverley was ejected. After P.J. Tucker converted both of the free throws, Clint Capela scored off a lob from Harden for a 120-113 lead with 2:25 left.

Clippers
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Andrew Greif
Follow Us
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement