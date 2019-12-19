Russell Westbrook’s 40-point night lifts Rockets over Clippers

Russell Westbrook scored 40 points in 40 minutes to lead the Houston Rockets to a 122-117 victory over the Clippers, who lost for only the second time this season at Staples Center despite shooting 49.4% from the field and 43.2% from three-point range.

Westbrook made only 13 of 31 shots but converted 12 of his 13 free throws. James Harden finished with 28 points and 10 assists for the Rockets (19-9), who shot 50% from the field and 37.8% from long range.

Paul George led the Clippers (21-9) with 34 points on 12-of-23 shooting, making six of 12 from behind the three-point line. Kawhi Leonard had 25 points while Montrezl Harrell added 19 off the bench. George and Leonard each had nine rebounds to lead the team.

The Clippers built a 69-54 lead by halftime but were outscored 36-18 by the Rockets in the third quarter.

Advertisement

The Clippers led 111-105 with 5 minutes and 3 seconds left after Leonard made a mid-range shot. After two Harden free throws, Leonard made a layup for a 113-107 lead with 4:25 left.

Harden answered on the next possession with a three-pointer and Westbrook tied the score by making a free throw after he was fouled converting a layup off an assist from Danuel House Jr. with 3:49 left.

After the Clippers missed a pair of three-pointers on the ensuing possession, Harden made another three-pointer and then House stole the ball from Harrell with 2:57 left.

Patrick Beverley was then called for a foul and had words with Westbrook. Each was assessed a technical and Beverley was ejected. After P.J. Tucker converted both of the free throws, Clint Capela scored off a lob from Harden for a 120-113 lead with 2:25 left.