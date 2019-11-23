Russell Westbrook’s brother escorted out of game after incident

The brother of Houston All-Star guard Russell Westbrook was escorted out of Staples Center on Friday night for his role in a heated exchange with Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell and for his “belligerent” behavior going onto the court, people who were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Times on Saturday.

After the game the Clippers won 122-119 over the Rockets, Raynard Westbrook took a shortcut across the court and was partially on the court when he confronted Harrell.

Security staff members from Staples Center surrounded Raynard Westbrook and walked him off the court.

“He was pretty belligerent and so they walked him out of the building,” said one person with knowledge of the situation. “As soon as security got to him, he was screaming and yelling and didn’t want to go in the direction they wanted him to, but he did.”

A Staples Center spokesperson said the arena has a policy in which anybody who goes on the court in an unauthorized manner before, during or after the game is escorted out of the building, and subject to arrest. But there was no arrest made, according to one person.

Also, Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was fined $5,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-flopping rules for the second time this season. The incident took place during the first quarter of the Clippers’ win over the Rockets.