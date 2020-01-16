Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Kawhi Leonard powers Clippers’ victory over Magic

1/11
Kawhi Leonard looks to make a move against Magic forward Aaron Gordon during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
2/11
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell chases a loose ball in front of Magic center Mo Bamba during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
3/11
Magic guard Evan Fournier loses the ball underneath the basket while being defended by Clippers forward Maurice Harkless (8) and center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
4/11
Magic center Nikola Vucevic looks to put up a shot during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
5/11
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell puts up a shot against Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
6/11
Clippers guard Rodney McGruder (19) is defended by Magic center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
7/11
Kawhi Leonard slips a pass between Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) and center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
8/11
Patrick Patterson tries to stop Magic forward Aaron Gordon during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
9/11
Lou Williams shoots over Magic center Mo Bamba during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
10/11
Clippers forward Patrick Patterson durings the ball during the second half of a game against the Magic on Jan. 16.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
11/11
Clippers forward Montrezl Harrell celebrates after getting a basket against the Magic during the second half of a game Jan. 16 at Staples Center.  (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick TurnerStaff Writer 
Jan. 16, 2020
9:56 PM
Share

If the Clippers are to indeed enjoy the moment and the process as Kawhi Leonard has suggested, the 6-7 forward is who they should follow while on this journey.

Leonard showed them the way again, dropping 32 points on Orlando to pull the Clippers along to a 122-95 victory over the Magic on Thursday night at Staples Center.

It was the fourth consecutive game Leonard has scored at least 30 points in a game, the longest streak for a Clippers player since Elton Brand, who also produced four straight games with 30 or more points from Jan. 30, 2006 to Feb. 5, 2006.

In those last four games, Leonard, who was third in All-Star voting (2,973,076) for Western Conference frontcourt players after the NBA announced the results earlier Thursday afternoon, has amassed 141 total points, for an average of 35.2 points per game.

He was efficient against the Magic, going 12-for-20 from the field, four-for-seven from three-point range, in 30 minutes.

Elliott: Following legends is more than just talk for these L.A. sports announcers
Vancouver Canucks v Los Angeles Kings
Elliott: Following legends is more than just talk for these L.A. sports announcers
Legends replaced: Alex Faust takes over for Kings’ Bob Miller, Joe Davis for Dodgers’ Vin Scully, and Brian Sieman for Clippers’ Ralph Lawler.

”We look at ourselves as a work in progress,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said before the game. “But we don’t accept that like it’s status-quo. We accept that as we’re a work in progress and the work word is very important.”

Patrick Beverley played another tremendous all-around game. He didn’t miss any of his four shots and finished with 10 points. Beverley had six assists in the first quarter, tying his career-high for assists in a quarter.

His defense on Markelle Fultz was telling, because the Magic point guard was coming off a triple-double against the Lakers on Wednesday night when he had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Beverley did his part to keep Fultz in check with 11 points on five-for-17 shooting.

Montrezl Harrell was a force again off the bench, scoring 21 points. JaMychal Green had a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

The Clippers had their way with the Magic even with Paul George missing his fourth game with a strained left hamstring injury, and with Maurice Harkless missing the second half with a sore lower back.

Elliott: Quinn Cook has a breakout game on an otherwise off night for Lakers
477388_SP_0115_lakers_12_RCG.JPG
Elliott: Quinn Cook has a breakout game on an otherwise off night for Lakers
Quinn Cook had his best game of the season Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough for the understaffed Lakers to overcome the sub-.500 Orlando Magic.
LeBron James, Luka Doncic again top fan voting for All-Star game

The Clippers haven’t given a timetable for George’s return, but the 6-8 forward will travel with the team when they start a six-game trip in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon.

“He’s going on the trip,” River said. “He’s shooting. He’s doing some work, but other than that…”

Broderick Turner
