Clippers’ Paul George exits game against Celtics after reinjuring hamstring

Clippers forward Paul George did not play in the second half Thursday against Boston after reinjuring the left hamstring that previously caused him to miss 10 games in January.

The Clippers termed the injury a strain on Thursday. It was not a positive development for George, who struggled to stay on the court in January.

He missed a Jan. 4 game against Memphis because of tightness in the left hamstring but played the following day, scoring 32 points. During a Jan. 8 practice, George suffered a setback, straining the same hamstring. He missed the next nine games.

The Clippers were 7-3 in the games he missed last month.

How long he will miss because of the latest injury is unknown but the team is set to begin a weeklong break coinciding with the NBA’s All-Star weekend and George did not make the game as a starter or reserve.

The Clippers will not practice again until Feb. 20 and resume play on Feb. 22.

George scored four points in the first half against the Celtics, making two of his seven shots.