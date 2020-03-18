Clippers rookie Terance Mann undergoes surgery to repair a ligament in his right hand

Clippers rookie Terance Mann underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right hand, the team announced Wednesday.

There is no timetable for a potential return to playing, the team said, but a person with knowledge of the injury indicated Mann should be ready in six weeks.

The injury had nagged Mann for several months and was re-aggravated while playing with the Clippers’ G League affiliate on March 8. He played two days later with the hand taped and made seven of his nine shots to finish with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Despite the recovery Mann, 23, is not expected to miss any G League time, as the developmental league’s season will reportedly be canceled in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus. The Agua Caliente Clippers had six games remaining in their regular season.

Mann was drafted 48th overall by the Clippers in last year’s NBA draft out of Florida State. He averaged 15.4 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists during 20 G League games and 1.6 points and 1.1 assists in 35 appearances with the Clippers.