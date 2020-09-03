Kawhi Leonard and rested Clippers dominate weary Nuggets in Game 1 win

There was a lot for the Clippers to like after their first-round series against Dallas.

Kawhi Leonard became a one-man destroyer, scoring at least 30 points in the final five games. Ivica Zubac played like a seasoned pro, not a 23-year-old in his second postseason series. They survived without Patrick Beverley, one of their most essential players. When pushed, they fought back.

But it’s a coach’s job to be critical, and Doc Rivers had plenty to consider there too. Most pressing: Why had it taken a 2-2 series tie to wake up the Clippers’ intensity?

“You’re in the playoffs,” Rivers said. “And I didn’t think we joined it until Game 4.”

After a 120-97 rout of Denver to start the NBA’s Western Conference semifinals, there was even more for Rivers to like — not the least of which was a focus that was as “locked in,” as forward Paul George said, as he has seen from this roster.

After a first quarter tied at 31, with each team shooting 59%, a swarming, focused Clippers defense held Denver to only 36 points over the next 24 minutes. Los Angeles’ lead grew to 29.

They produced a 24-9 run in the second quarter to lead by 18 at halftime. Their 17-2 run in the third quarter forced Denver to raise its white flag and insert its reserves. It was just as well for the Nuggets, whose first-round series, which lasted seven games, against Utah left the team emotionally drained and physically exhausted.

“We looked great tonight,” George said. “Everybody helped, everyone had great energy. We were vocal. And we just wanted it. We wanted to play for one another. It was just fun basketball.”

Before tipoff, Rivers said that the challenge posed by superb Dallas guard Luka Doncic hadn’t necessarily given the Clippers a leg up in defending Denver guard Jamal Murray, who’d averaged more than 31 points in the first round while twice scoring 50 points against Utah.

“It just gets tougher each round,” he said.

And yet it looked anything but.

Leonard scored 29 points in his 32 minutes, making 12 of 16 shots in a clinical display of mid-range marksmanship.

Marcus Morris Sr. continued his torrid postseason shooting with 18 points. And with Zubac holding his counterpart, Nikola Jokic, to just 15 points, and Beverley and Leonard corralling Murray in waves — he finished with just 12 points in 33 minutes — the Clippers cruised.

Denver forward Jerami Grant caused the Clippers fits in the first quarter with 11 points but added one more point the rest of the game. His offensive outage was no outlier. Jokic and Murray, spectacular against Utah, shot a combined 11 of 29 from the field and two for 10 from three-point range.

“The first series was kind of like a tuneup for us,” Morris said. “Our point guard went down the first game and they tied it at two. I think we’re hitting our stride right now. It’s fun. Guys know where they need to be on the court and it’s going to be tough to beat us.”

Not only were the Clippers rested, having wrapped their first-round series Sunday, but they entered Thursday with an extra boost of energy.

Beverley, described by players and coaches as the team’s voice, played for the first time since reinjuring a calf muscle Aug. 17 and immediately made his first two three-pointers to open the first quarter. When he checked into the second quarter, he drove from halfcourt to the rim for an uncontested layup. He finished with eight points.

“You know, being in it and being out of it is totally different for me, of course,” he said. “When I’m in it, I’m locked in. When I’m out of it, it’s like I’m itching to get back out there for sure.”

The Clippers, now 12-1 this season when playing at full strength, shot 57% overall to the Nuggets’ 42%.

Having wrapped the series against Utah only 48 hours earlier, Denver coach Mike Malone knew his team was drained.

However, after giving the team the day off Wednesday, he left shootaround Thursday morning, “with a good vibe that our guys were excited,” he said before tipoff. “That we have energy.”

They’ll assuredly have more energy for Game 2. The Clippers’ advantage was so decisive that the Nuggets didn’t even play their starters in the fourth quarter.

“We’re playing hard,” Rivers said. “That’s what I saw tonight. We’re going to make mistakes, but when you play hard you can cover up for them and I thought we did that.”



Three observations

Morris is now shooting 56% during the postseason after making seven of his 10 shots Thursday.

The Clippers outscored Denver 66-40 in the paint.

Playing for the first time in five games because of a left calf injury, Beverley played 12 minutes.

