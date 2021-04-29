Clippers sign guard Yogi Ferrell for rest of season

On the final day of his 10-day contract, guard Yogi Ferrell agreed to a contract with the Clippers that runs through the end of this season and includes a nonguarantee for the 2021-22 NBA season, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed.

Ferrell, 27, appeared in three games with the Clippers and immediately impressed during his April 21 debut when he scored eight points with seven assists in 20 minutes. In 29 minutes as a Clipper he has yet to commit a turnover.

Ferrell will be counted on as insurance for a backcourt that has seen its share of attrition this season. An injured right knee and fractured left hand have kept Patrick Beverley out of the lineup for 23 of his last 25 games. Rajon Rondo, acquired at the trade deadline, has dealt with various injuries, as well.