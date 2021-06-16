‘Playoff P’ leads Clippers to Game 5 win over Jazz, brink of history

As the decibels rose, his team’s margin for error shrank and a season reached a tipping point, Patrick Beverley waved his arms over his head Wednesday night, encouraging a crowd that had expected a blowout but was witnessing something very different to get even louder.

As Paul George took free throws to push the Clippers’ lead to seven, with three minutes to play inside Vivint Arena, Beverley smiled and waved, asking for more.

Consider his position: It was hard for the noise to get any louder than what the Clippers had already heard Wednesday, long before their 119-11 victory. In the hours after two-time Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for Game 5 of this second-round series because of a strained right knee that could sideline him the rest of this series, if not beyond depending on the injury’s still-unknown severity, gambling odds tilted toward the Jazz.

A sports-talk radio host in Los Angeles described himself as thankful that order had seemingly been restored — a twisted end to a promising Clippers season.

If Phoenix, awaiting the winner of this matchup in the Western Conference finals, had fired up film of the Jazz, it might have been understandable.

× Highlights from the Clippers’ 119-111 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals on Wednesday.

Leonard, the all-NBA force who had averaged more than 30 points in this postseason, has been that valuable for the Clippers. But removing him from the lineup did not remove the unshakeable confidence this roster forged through short-handed February nights and a first-round comeback in Dallas. Only seconds after George’s free throws, his teammate Terance Mann drove the baseline against 7-foot Rudy Gobert, a three-time defensive player of the year, and dunked over his outreached arm. Now it was the Clippers’ time to make the noise — Mann flexing his biceps as backup forward Patrick Patterson yelled in his face.

“That was incredible,” guard Reggie Jackson said.

This win, to stake a 3-2 lead entering Game 6 Friday in Los Angeles, was as loud as any postseason statement the franchise has made in its recent history. Without Leonard, Paul George led the Clippers in points (37), rebounds (16) and assists (5) to push the franchise one victory away from their first conference final berth and push back against criticism about his postseason effectiveness that has dogged him for nine months.

Marcus Morris added 25 points and Jackson 22 for the Clippers.

Before the Clippers’ film session Wednesday morning, after Leonard jetted home to California, coach Tyronn Lue talked with his team. His message was that “nothing had changed.”

“We’ve played without a lot of guys, and guys have stepped up and we just found ways to win,” he said before tipoff. “Nothing’s any different tonight.”

The stakes, entering the fifth game of a deadlocked, 2-2 series, were certainly different. The setting, a madhouse of 18,007 fans donning black promotional T-shirts, saw a wounded opponent and smelled blood. Even as Lue described himself as optimistic because the team still doesn’t know the injury’s severity, as it awaits test results, there was no denying the all-NBA void in a starting, small-ball lineup that inserted second-year wing Terance Mann in Leonard’s place.

“No one isolates at the nail better in the world than [Leonard],” Utah coach Quin Snyder said.

Leonard is “a little down because he wants to be here,” Lue said.

Seemingly pushed to a breaking point by Utah’s early shooting and size, with Gobert’s 7-foot presence collecting offensive rebounds to rescue empty possessions, the Clippers left their timeouts clapping, firing threes, collecting steals and mustering the kind of performance that suggests this series isn’t yet over, even as the Clippers await word whether the season of their best player is.

What Leonard watched from afar were teammates ducking and dodging attempted knockout blows for the first 24 minutes. Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson isolated Mann on defense and attacked him off the dribble on three consecutive possessions. If that didn’t work, they fired three-pointers. Utah made 10 in the first quarter — six from Bojan Bogdanovic alone — and 17 of its first 30 yet was unable to separate itself, leading by only five at halftime as the Clippers became the first team this postseason to record 10 steals before halftime.

Lue downplayed the extra burden Leonard’s absence placed on George.

“This is not on PG,” he said.

Clippers forward Paul George flexes his muscles after scoring against the Jazz during Game 5 on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

Yet for a player often skewered on social media — polarizing enough that it has taken only a few misses to become a Twitter trending topic — it definitely represented a stage on which to quiet critics for a night, if not fully change their minds.

George scored 22 of his points in his first 18 minutes, and when Utah used a 13-2 run to turn its one-point deficit into a 10-point lead in the second quarter in little over two minutes, George answered with a step-back three. Down eight three minutes later, George scored at the rim through the contact of Royce O’Neale, flexing his biceps while staring into a crowd that has shown a special distaste for him dating to a playoff series in 2018 when George played for Oklahoma City.

When George made a technical free throw midway through the third quarter to build a 15-3 Clippers run and a seven-point lead, he smiled while trading words with fans dressed in the same black, promotional T-shirt. Dribbling around his back to evade a double team at the top of the arc late in the third quarter, he found a wide-open Patrick Beverley, who nailed the shot for a six-point lead.

Utah missed all 10 of its three-pointers in the third, while the Clippers made five of their 11 to lead by nine entering the final 12 minutes.

But when it was over, George walked off the court, a towel draped over his shoulders, waving to a friend in the stands, and they yelled at one another in cheers. The arena had emptied but there was still a little noise left within it.