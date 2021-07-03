Advertisement
Clippers

NBA hands Clippers’ Patrick Beverley a one-game suspension for shoving Chris Paul

Patrick Beverley raises his hand on the court
Clippers guard Patrick Beverley engages with Suns fans as the Clippers beat Phoenix in Game 5 of the NBA Western Conference Finals.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
Patrick Beverley’s shove of Phoenix’s Chris Paul has earned the Clippers guard an unpaid one-game suspension to start next season.

The NBA announced the discipline Saturday, three days after Beverley, with five minutes to play in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals, committed “an unsportsmanlike act for forcefully pushing the Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul from behind and knocking him to the court during a stoppage in play,” said Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president for basketball operations.

Beverley was ejected after the foul. He later apologized on Twitter to Paul, whose 41 points in Game 6 helped eliminate the Clippers from the franchise’s first conference finals appearance.

“@CP3 emotions got the best of me last night gang,” Beverley wrote. “My bad wasn’t meant for you. Congrats on making it to the Finals. Best of Luck.”

