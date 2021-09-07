Clippers agree to nonguaranteed deal with center Harry Giles III

The Clippers have agreed to a nonguaranteed deal with center Harry Giles III for training camp, a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

Giles, a former first-round pick, has battled injuries since being regarded as one of the top high school prospects in the nation. He landed at Duke, where he played with Clippers guard Luke Kennard, before being a first-round pick in Sacramento.

He missed his first year in the NBA before playing sparingly over the next two with the Kings, falling in and out of coach Luke Walton’s rotation. Giles, 23, signed with Portland last offseason and averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes in the 38 games he appeared.

The Giles signing comes after the Clippers waived guard Yogi Ferrell over the weekend.