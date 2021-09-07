Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers agree to nonguaranteed deal with center Harry Giles III

Philadelphia 76ers' Matisse Thybulle and Portland Trail Blazers' Harry Giles III struggle for a loose ball.
Philadelphia 76ers’ Matisse Thybulle, left, and Portland Trail Blazers’ Harry Giles III struggle for a loose ball during the second half on Feb. 4 in Philadelphia.
(Matt Slocum / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Share

The Clippers have agreed to a nonguaranteed deal with center Harry Giles III for training camp, a person with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

Giles, a former first-round pick, has battled injuries since being regarded as one of the top high school prospects in the nation. He landed at Duke, where he played with Clippers guard Luke Kennard, before being a first-round pick in Sacramento.

He missed his first year in the NBA before playing sparingly over the next two with the Kings, falling in and out of coach Luke Walton’s rotation. Giles, 23, signed with Portland last offseason and averaged 2.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.2 minutes in the 38 games he appeared.

The Giles signing comes after the Clippers waived guard Yogi Ferrell over the weekend.

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George (13) during an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 111-106. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Sports

NBA 2021-22 season schedule released: Key dates for Clippers and Lakers

Key matchups and more for the Clippers and Lakers after the NBA released the full schedule for the 2021-22 season Friday.

Clippers
Dan Woike

Dan Woike is the Lakers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times after spending two seasons covering the league as a whole, with an emphasis on Los Angeles’ teams.

More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement