Clippers’ Paul George to miss at least three weeks with torn elbow ligament

An elbow injury that had already sidelined Paul George for two weeks in December has worsened and will now keep the Clippers’ leading scorer out even longer.

A torn ulnar collateral ligament in George’s right elbow — his shooting arm — will sideline the all-star wing for rest until he is re-evaluated in three to four weeks, “at which point next steps will be determined,” the team said Saturday.

Since spraining the elbow Dec. 6, George had returned to play just two games. During the first, a loss Monday to San Antonio, George shook out the affected arm following his first basket, showing some discomfort, but said afterward his sprained ligament in the elbow “felt fine” in his return game.

But that comeback was brief.

Now the Clippers (17-15) must manage without their top scorer while also compensating for the absences of other significant contributors because of either injuries — including Luke Kennard (hip), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Jason Preston (foot) — or health and safety protocols, which have sidelined starting point guard Reggie Jackson and starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. All the while, they will be entering the most difficult stretch of their schedule. Fourteen of their next 20 games are on the road.

George was averaging 24.7 points, his highest per-game average in three seasons, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists this season, but his shooting numbers were uncharacteristically for a historically steady shooter and, in hindsight, offered a glimpse into an arm that was bothering George. A career 38% three-point shooter, George had made just 32% of his shots from deep. This season, the Clippers have outscored opponents by 1.7 points per 100 possessions when he plays versus when he sits.

George felt his two-week rehab from his initial sprain was a “honestly a blessing,” he said last week, because it thrust teammates into different roles — roles that will now become much more important amid his longer-term absence.

“They got to jell and play and find themselves,” George said last week. “I thought a lot of them looked aggressive with the extended minutes and extended roles. Nothing should change when I come back. I know I play I play with them on the floor, they should know how to play and still be themselves. I want them to be aggressive, I want them to attack, have the same mentality if I’m in or out. We’re out there to win, and that’s what it’s gonna take. Everybody’s gotta be themselves for us to win.”