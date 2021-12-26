Advertisement
Clippers sign guard Xavier Moon

By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
The Clippers signed Xavier Moon to a 10-day contract Sunday.

The 26-year-old Moon is a 6-foot-2 guard who has played on the Clippers’ G League affiliate in Ontario since October, where he had averaged 12.4 points, 7.3 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 2.1 turnovers and 1.4 steals in 14 games this season while averaging 30 minutes a night. Moon, the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s three-time most valuable player, is the nephew of former NBA player Jamario Moon, who spent a season with the Clippers in 2011.

The signing was possible under the NBA’s hardship exception because of recently adjusted rules allowing teams to sign a replacement player to a 10-day deal for every player who is sidelined by health and safety protocols.

Moon is the second Clipper signed under the hardship exception, joining center Moses Wright, who also was signed off the Agua Caliente Clippers roster; the developmental team’s offense and defense use the same principles as the Clippers, which is intended to make the transition easier for those called up. Point guard Reggie Jackson and starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. remain in the league’s health and safety protocols.

