Paul George injury update: He’s playing five-on-five games, return possible

After Paul George played five-on-five “regular basketball” Sunday, the latest step in his recovery from a torn ligament in his shooting elbow, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue left the door open for George’s return potentially as soon as this week.

The Clippers host Utah on Tuesday before traveling to play Chicago on Thursday and Milwaukee on Friday, their last road trip of the regular season.

“We’ve just got to see how today’s practice goes and see how he’s feeling and then just go from there,” Lue said Monday. “Whatever the medical staff seems to think is ideal, that’s what we’ll do.”

A torn ulnar collateral ligament has sidelined George since Dec. 22 but he practiced with the team Thursday and again Sunday. The Clippers (36-39) have lost five consecutive games and Lue acknowledged George’s return would provide an emotional lift beyond help for a team that ranks 25th in offensive rating, scoring 109.2 points per 100 possessions, since George began resting the injured elbow.

“It would be huge and like I always say hope is stronger than fear so to have the hope that he could come back would be great for our team,” Lue said. “Especially the job our team has done all season long of just playing out of position, doing more than they would normally do on a night-to-night basis. But this team has done it, so right now we are dragging a little bit and to get a guy like PG back would definitely help us out.”

Guard Norman Powell hasn’t progressed as much as George in his recovery from a fractured bone in a toe, which occurred in February. Powell, who was acquired from Portland before the trade deadline and played only three games with the Clippers, is able to shoot on court, a protective boot no longer required, but hasn’t done more than that, Lue said.

Before beginning Monday’s practice, with George on the court dribbling as the team entered a huddle, Lue also took a jab at Daryl Morey, Philadelphia’s president of basketball operations. Before the Clippers’ Friday loss to Philadelphia, Lue had described the importance of defending 76ers stars James Harden and Joel Embiid without fouling because of how often they attempt free throws, saying that “if you take away their free throws, neither one of those guys would be in the top 10 in scoring, so it just tells you how much they’re getting to the free-throw line.”

In a tweet, Morey responded Saturday that the Clippers’ offense would rank last without free throws. Lue felt Morey had taken his comments out of context, then referenced Morey’s Twitter history when, in 2019, a tweet he sent in support of protesters in Hong Kong strongly damaged the NBA’s business relationship with China.

“It was said meaning that if you continue to foul those guys, they can score 50,” Lue said Monday. “We want them to make field goals and not free throws because they’re crafty at getting to the line.

“But in response to Daryl Morey, like, should he really be tweeting anything right now? Last time he tweeted, he cost the NBA a billion dollars. So, I don’t think he should be doing too much tweeting. Just worry about his own team.”

