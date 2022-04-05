Clippers guard Norman Powell practices without limitations

Robert Covington has only been a member of the Clippers for two months but knows enough to believe that at full strength, the team is “going to be scary,” the forward said Tuesday.

They’re almost there.

A week after All-Star wing Paul George returned from an elbow injury, guard Norman Powell practiced without limitations Tuesday, coach Tyronn Lue confirmed, Powell’s first such workout since fracturing a bone in his toe in mid-February. The team remains hopeful Powell can return before the regular season ends Sunday, Lue said.

The Clippers weren’t planning to play a five-on-five scrimmage Tuesday, but Powell “will be able to do everything we’re doing today” in practice, Lue said.

Powell’s progress wasn’t even the most intriguing moment of practice. That was the sight of Kawhi Leonard shooting free throws, mid-range shots and working his way around the three-point arc firing three-pointers.

Nearly nine months after undergoing surgery to repair the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee he injured during Game 4 of a second-round playoff series against Utah, Leonard didn’t move at full game speed during his more than 30-minute workout. Yet the rotation on his jump shot was as tightly wound as ever, leading some to wonder about the postseason possibilities still ahead of the Clippers.

No update on Leonard’s availability has been issued by the team. In March, Lue said that although he would prefer any injured players get back on the court in the regular season to ramp up for the playoffs’ intensity, he wouldn’t rule out a player making his debut in the playoffs so long as the team’s doctors clear it.

“Over here, once we get all healthy it’s definitely going to be scary to see how everything goes, because it’s so much,” Covington said. “At any given moment you never know what can happen, with this team, with the amount of guys that we have that are so versatile.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot of scariness that’s going to happen because we got so many people that can play so many different positions and at any given moment guard so many different guys. To have that versatility, it’s rare. And that much versatility and that much depth, it’s very rare.”

Lue demurred when asked about Leonard’s status, saying he “didn’t see him,” and added that he tries not to prematurely envision what a fully healthy roster could look like before everyone is cleared.

“Of course we would love to have those guys back for sure,” Lue said. “I think [if] you get caught up thinking about that, you miss some different opportunities. For me, just think about the guys that are playing and are here now and if we get those guys back, then it is definitely a plus — but right now [we’ve] just got to focus on who is playing right now.”

The Clippers (39-40), locked into the play-in tournament as the eighth seed, finish the regular season with games at home Wednesday against Phoenix, Saturday against Sacramento and Sunday against Oklahoma City.