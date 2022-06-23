Advertisement
Clippers select Michigan’s Moussa Diabaté in NBA draft

Michigan forward Moussa Diabate plays during the first half.
Michigan forward Moussa Diabate plays during the first half on March 1 in Ann Arbor, Mich.
(Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)
By Andrew Greif
Staff WriterFollow
The Clippers selected forward Moussa Diabaté from Michigan as No. 43 pick in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft.

This one-and-done, lanky 6-10 forward from France is a solid two-way player who averaged 9.0 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Wolverines.

