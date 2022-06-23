Clippers select Michigan’s Moussa Diabaté in NBA draft
The Clippers selected forward Moussa Diabaté from Michigan as No. 43 pick in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft.
This one-and-done, lanky 6-10 forward from France is a solid two-way player who averaged 9.0 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Wolverines.
Follow along during the 2022 NBA draft Thursday with pick-by-pick analysis. Orlando selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the first pick. The Lakers select guard Max Christie of Michigan State.
