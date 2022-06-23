2022 NBA draft live coverage: Pick-by-pick analysis

Lakers acquire 35th overall pick in 2022 NBA draft
The Lakers have acquired a second-round pick, trading their way into Thursday night’s NBA draft, a source confirmed to the Los Angeles Times.
The team sent cash and a future second-round selection to Orlando for the rights to the No. 35 pick in the draft.
Orlando will receive the Lakers’ 2028 second-round pick in the deal, a source said.
The Lakers, who were without any 2022 picks originally because of trades, were aggressively searching for a trade partner to move into the second round.
2022 NBA draft order
Here is the order of the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night.
First round
1. Orlando
2. Oklahoma City
3. Houston
4. Sacramento
5. Detroit
6. Indiana
7. Portland
8. New Orleans (from the Lakers)
9. San Antonio
10. Washington
11. New York
12. Oklahoma City (from the Clippers)
13. Charlotte
14. Cleveland
15. Charlotte (from New Orleans)
16. Atlanta
17. Houston (from Brooklyn)
18. Chicago
19. Minnesota
20. San Antonio (from Toronto)
21. Denver
22. Memphis (from Utah)
23. Philadelphia
24. Milwaukee
25. San Antonio (from Boston)
26. Dallas
27. Miami
28. Golden State
29. Memphis
30. Oklahoma City (from Phoenix)
Second round
31. Indiana (from Houston via Cleveland)
32. Orlando
33. Toronto (from Detroit via San Antonio, Washington and Chicago)
34. Oklahoma City
35. Lakers (from Orlando via Indiana and Milwaukee)
36. Portland
37. Sacramento
38. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers via Chicago and Washington)
39. Cleveland (from San Antonio via Utah)
40. Minnesota (from Washington via Cleveland)
41. New Orleans
42. New York
43. Clippers
44. Atlanta
45. Charlotte
46. Detroit (from Brooklyn)
47. Memphis (from Cleveland via New Orleans and Atlanta)
48. Minnesota
49. Cleveland (from Sacramento via Chicago, Memphis and Detroit)
50. Minnesota (from Denver via Philadelphia)
51. Golden State (from Toronto via Philadelphia)
52. New Orleans (from Utah)
53. Boston
— Milwaukee (forfeited)
— Miami (from Philadelphia via Denver; forfeited)
54. Washington (from Dallas)
55. Golden State
56. Cleveland (from Miami via Indiana)
57. Portland (from Memphis via Utah)
58. Indiana (from Phoenix)
Can the Lakers find the next Austin Reaves?
Reputations can begin in a lot of places, and a G League tryout is as good a place as any to form one.
It was there that the Lakers spotted David Nwaba, an undrafted player who attended three colleges. They swung a deal to get him added to their developmental team, and before they knew it, he was on the court with the NBA team.
That he didn’t find continued success with the Lakers doesn’t matter. That the team unearthed a player who has now appeared in 237 NBA games — starting 50 of them — seemingly out of thin air, that’s a skill that matters.
As the Lakers head into transaction season without draft picks or cap space, it’ll again fall on them to make something out of nothing, a significant challenge for any front office.
Fortunately, the Lakers front office — from general manager Rob Pelinka to consultant Kurt Rambis to scouting department folks like Joey and Jesse Buss to personnel director Nick Mazzella — has built a track record of finding role players from non-traditional routes. After hitting a home run with undrafted free agent Austin Reaves a season ago, the Lakers head into this draft season again on the hunt for players who can contribute sooner rather than later.
Will the Clippers make another draft-day trade?
NBA draft night is Thursday, though in the case of the Clippers, it has historically been more precise to describe it as something else.
Trade night.
Each draft since 2015 has involved at least one Clippers transaction, from buying their way into the second round with cash, to swapping first-round picks, trading a future first-round pick to move up, or shipping out established veterans for experienced rotation players. In 2020, a three-team deal netted them Luke Kennard, last year’s most accurate three-point shooter. In 2021, they swung three trades to grab Brandon Boston Jr., Keon Johnson and Jason Preston.
The methods change, as do the front-office decision-makers, but the moves have not.
This year could be the exception.
The Clippers do not possess a first-round pick; Oklahoma City controls the team’s selection because of the 2019 trade to acquire Paul George. What they do have is the 43rd overall pick, and league observers have described the team as uninterested to trade out of the draft altogether, while also not appearing driven — at the moment, anyway — to move up.
NBA mock draft 2022: Top three choices are locked in
The prevailing thought among NBA scouts is that there is a consensus top three for the draft, which will start at 5 p.m. PDT on Thursday at the Barclays Center in New York.
But starting with the fourth pick, the draft could go in any direction.
That’s because the Sacramento Kings have the fourth pick and are looking to move it for an “NBA-ready veteran” player, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
The New York Knicks, Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks have interest in Sacramento’s fourth selection.
This is a look at how things might shake out in the first round. The Lakers and Clippers do not have first-round picks.
1. Orlando: Jabari Smith, 19, PF, 6-10, Auburn
Though young, his size, length and athletic ability are intriguing.