Clippers continue their hot streak, defeating Hawks for fifth consecutive win

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five three-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.

Trae Young had 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who whittled a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner three with 2:09 remaining. But they couldn’t get any closer after George buried a baseline jumper and Nicolas Batum hit a right corner three with 49.3 seconds to go.

George knocked down two free throws at the 17.6-second mark to put the game out of reach.

Advertisement

The Hawks dropped to 8-6 in January, including 6-3 in their last nine outings.

The Clippers used an 8-1 run early in the fourth to build an 11-point lead on Reggie Jackson’s layup. Atlanta called timeout, but it made no difference as Los Angeles went up by 12 on Norman Powell’s left corner three with 9:13 remaining. A pair of free throws by Ivica Zubac and Zubac’s putback dunk made it a game-high 14-point lead at the 5:22 mark.

Clippers center Ivica Zubac dunks against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half Saturday. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

The Hawks pulled within one midway through the third, but the lead swelled to 71-66 on a pair of threes by Luke Kennard. Leonard followed with two threes that made it 76-68, and Los Angeles entered the fourth leading 84-81.

Atlanta took the game’s first double-digit lead at 41-30 on Dejounte Murray’s 10-footer, but the Clippers went on a 26-8 run to go up 56-49 on Zubac’s dunk late in the second. They didn’t trail again for the rest of the game and led 58-53 at halftime.

Notes: Marcus Morris Sr. was held out with a rib contusion. ... Robert Covington was not available due to personal reasons. ... Los Angeles has scored over 100 points in 12 straight games. ... The Clippers improved to 20-6 when leading after three. They shot 48.7% on 39 attempts on 3s.

Up next for the Clippers: At Cleveland on Sunday