Clippers continue their hot streak, defeating Hawks for fifth consecutive win
Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, including a season-high five three-pointers, Paul George added 23 points and the Clippers won their fifth straight game, a 120-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night.
Trae Young had 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks, who whittled a 14-point deficit down to four on De’Andre Hunter’s left corner three with 2:09 remaining. But they couldn’t get any closer after George buried a baseline jumper and Nicolas Batum hit a right corner three with 49.3 seconds to go.
George knocked down two free throws at the 17.6-second mark to put the game out of reach.
Paul George finishes with a game-high 35 points as the Clippers extend their winning streak to four games in a 138-100 win over the San Antonio Spurs.
The Hawks dropped to 8-6 in January, including 6-3 in their last nine outings.
The Clippers used an 8-1 run early in the fourth to build an 11-point lead on Reggie Jackson’s layup. Atlanta called timeout, but it made no difference as Los Angeles went up by 12 on Norman Powell’s left corner three with 9:13 remaining. A pair of free throws by Ivica Zubac and Zubac’s putback dunk made it a game-high 14-point lead at the 5:22 mark.
The Hawks pulled within one midway through the third, but the lead swelled to 71-66 on a pair of threes by Luke Kennard. Leonard followed with two threes that made it 76-68, and Los Angeles entered the fourth leading 84-81.
Atlanta took the game’s first double-digit lead at 41-30 on Dejounte Murray’s 10-footer, but the Clippers went on a 26-8 run to go up 56-49 on Zubac’s dunk late in the second. They didn’t trail again for the rest of the game and led 58-53 at halftime.
Notes: Marcus Morris Sr. was held out with a rib contusion. ... Robert Covington was not available due to personal reasons. ... Los Angeles has scored over 100 points in 12 straight games. ... The Clippers improved to 20-6 when leading after three. They shot 48.7% on 39 attempts on 3s.
Up next for the Clippers: At Cleveland on Sunday
‘That’s growth for us.’ Clippers turn struggles into strengths in promising win over Lakers
The Clippers beat the Lakers 133-115 on Tuesday, pushing a little closer toward realizing the top-end potential that has been eluding them for so long.
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.