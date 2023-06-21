Clippers in three-team trade talks that would bring them guard Malcolm Brogdon

The Clippers are deep in negotiations to make their first roster alterations ahead of the next NBA season.

By Wednesday afternoon, the team remained in discussions toward a three-team trade that, if completed, would send the expiring contract of forward Marcus Morris Sr., the former starter who had lost his rotation spot late last season, promising but little-used forward Amir Coffey and the 30th pick in Thursday’s NBA draft to Washington, and take back guard Malcolm Brogdon from Boston, according to a person briefed on the trade talks but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Brogdon, 30, is a former rookie of the year who last season played 26 minutes off the bench for the Celtics while averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds. At 6 feet 5, he would add size to the Clippers’ backcourt, while also adding risk of injury to a team already with plenty. Brogdon missed 15 games this season and 46 in 2021-22.

Boston would fortify its frontcourt in the exchange by adding Kristaps Porzingis, who would need to opt into his next season’s salary before being traded.

The deal could not become official until after Thursday’s draft because of a league rule that prevents teams from being without a first-round pick in consecutive years. The Clippers, in this scenario, would select the 30th pick on behalf of Washington, then send the new draft pick to the Wizards.