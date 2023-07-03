Advertisement
Clippers

Clippers bringing back center Mason Plumlee on one-year deal

Clippers center Mason Plumlee protects the basketball from the reach of Suns center Bismack Biyombo during a playoff game.
Center Mason Plumlee, working in the post against Suns center Bismack Biyombo during a playoff game last season, has agreed to return to the Clippers on a one-year, $5-million contract.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
ANDREW GREIF.
By Andrew Greif
Staff WriterFollow
Share

Free agent Mason Plumlee, a veteran center acquired by the Clippers at February’s trade deadline, agreed to return to the team Monday on a one-year contract that will pay $5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The Clippers had spent the first half of last season without a true rotation at center, instead relying on starter Ivica Zubac and a combination of forwards used in smaller lineups along with Moses Brown, a 7-footer utilized as a stop-gap measure because he was on a two-way contract. The team did not want to begin the 2023-24 season with such uncertainty with its big men.

The acquisition of Plumlee, 33, balanced the rotation at midseason while also providing an adept passer in the half-court offense who also pushed the ball upcourt off rebounds. For those reasons, the Clippers wanted him to re-sign and stayed in touch with Plumlee since Friday’s first day of free agency.

As the market for centers dried up, Plumlee opted for a return. Contracts can be finalized and signed on Thursday.

Advertisement

Plumlee averages 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23 regular-season games with the Clippers after averaging career-highs in points (10.4) and rebounds (9.3) as the starting center for the Charlotte Hornets in 56 games last season.

The 10-year veteran has career average of 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 59.5% from the field and 56.7% from the free-throw line. He switched to shooting free throws left-handed, converting 72.7% for the Clippers.

LOS ANGELES, CA -APRIL 22, 2023: LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts after a breakaway slam dunk against the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of the first round NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. His game high 37 points weren't enough in the 100-112 loss to the Suns.(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers

Russell Westbrook agrees to two-year deal with Clippers, who also trade for K.J. Martin

Free agent point guard Russell Westbrook is returning to the Clippers after agreeing to a two-year contract. The team also traded for forward K.J. Martin.

Clippers
Andrew Greif

Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement