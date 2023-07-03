Clippers bringing back center Mason Plumlee on one-year deal
Free agent Mason Plumlee, a veteran center acquired by the Clippers at February’s trade deadline, agreed to return to the team Monday on a one-year contract that will pay $5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
The Clippers had spent the first half of last season without a true rotation at center, instead relying on starter Ivica Zubac and a combination of forwards used in smaller lineups along with Moses Brown, a 7-footer utilized as a stop-gap measure because he was on a two-way contract. The team did not want to begin the 2023-24 season with such uncertainty with its big men.
The acquisition of Plumlee, 33, balanced the rotation at midseason while also providing an adept passer in the half-court offense who also pushed the ball upcourt off rebounds. For those reasons, the Clippers wanted him to re-sign and stayed in touch with Plumlee since Friday’s first day of free agency.
As the market for centers dried up, Plumlee opted for a return. Contracts can be finalized and signed on Thursday.
Plumlee averages 7.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 23 regular-season games with the Clippers after averaging career-highs in points (10.4) and rebounds (9.3) as the starting center for the Charlotte Hornets in 56 games last season.
The 10-year veteran has career average of 8.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 59.5% from the field and 56.7% from the free-throw line. He switched to shooting free throws left-handed, converting 72.7% for the Clippers.
Free agent point guard Russell Westbrook is returning to the Clippers after agreeing to a two-year contract. The team also traded for forward K.J. Martin.
