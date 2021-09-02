Even Danny Trejo was star struck by Fernando Valenzuela
The actor remembers the apex of Fernandomania in 1981, when every appearance by the pitcher – either on the mound at Dodger Stadium, or around Los Angeles – was a monumental event.
Erik Himmelsbach-Weinstein is senior director/video for features and sports. Before joining the Los Angeles Times, the UC Berkeley graduate was an editor at Spin, Los Angeles Reader, Orange Coast and other publications. His work as a documentary writer/producer has appeared on VH1, ESPN, Food Network, Biography and TLC. He was part of the team nominated for a Best Sports Documentary Emmy in 2012 for ESPN’s “The Marinovich Project.”