Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw takes another positive step toward a return

Kershaw spoke Wednesday after pitching to teammates David Freese, Joc Pederson and Max Muncy on a back field at Camelback Ranch. It was the first time he faced hitters since Feb. 18, before shoulder inflammation wrecked his spring training. The team called it a live batting practice session, but it wasn’t quite that because the batters didn’t swing, they only tried to bunt. They were there to track pitches and they tracked 22 of them. It was about an inning’s worth of work for Kershaw, an example of how far the left-hander is from pitching in a game that matters. He will begin the season on the injured list.