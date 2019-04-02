Clayton Kershaw will make minor-league rehab start Thursday in Oklahoma City

Kershaw is on the Dodgers’ 10-day injured list — retroactive to March 25 — with left shoulder inflammation. The irritation sabotaged the left-hander’s spring training days after he was named the Dodgers’ opening-day starter for the ninth straight season. Hyun-Jin Ruy made the start instead, ending Kershaw’s franchise-record streak of eight consecutive opening-day starts. Kershaw said whether he needs a second rehab start will not be determined after the outing.