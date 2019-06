ESPN examines Clayton Kershaw’s mission to help victims of child sex trafficking

More context to consume between corner kicks of the Women’s World Cup: “The National Team: The Inside Story of the Women Who Changed Soccer,” by Caitlin Murray (Abrams Press, 352 pages, $26), circles back to the start of the program in the 1980s and documents the ups and downs of U.S. pro leagues in the wake of World Cup successes. Many of the book’s references are to the works of former L.A. Times soccer writer Grahame Jones. More info: caitlinmurraysoccer.com.