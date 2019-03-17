Corey Seager will play opening day for Dodgers, Dave Roberts says

Dave Roberts made the declaration with conviction, without an ounce of doubt in his voice Sunday morning: Corey Seager, the Dodgers’ all-star shortstop who hasn’t played since undergoing elbow-ligament replacement surgery in May, will play on opening day.
“I think just talking with the training staff and talking with Corey himself and just where he’s at, the progression,” Roberts said. “I think that we’ve been conservative, understandably, and I just don’t see any reason why he won’t be ready for opening day.”
The Dodgers have maintained confidence in Seager’s timetable. All along, they have been optimistic he would be ready for the start of the season. At the same time, however, Seager has not played in a Cactus League game this spring and just started playing shortstop in minor-league games last week.
That apparently isn’t a concern. Roberts said Seager was scheduled to take at-bats in a minor-league game on Sunday before playing seven innings at shortstop in a minor-league game on Monday. He’ll then take a day off, join the Dodgers on the big-league side after that, and play in all three Freeway Series games against the Angels before opening day on March 28.
Seager last played for the Dodgers on April 29. He had Tommy John surgery the first week of May and arthroscopic surgery on his left hip in early August. The elbow, not hip, has been the chief concern, and the Dodgers played it safe, holding him from playing the field until last week.