Corey Seager finally makes return — and he's tested right away

But it was in the field where Seager, who underwent elbow-ligament replacement surgery last May, was tested and encouraged. Shifted toward third base against a left-handed hitter, Seager had to sprint to second base to retrieve a flip and side-arm throw against his momentum to first base. He completed the play without a hitch. It was similar to the play he originally hurt his elbow on, one he couldn’t re-create in his rehab process and one he was happy to get behind him.