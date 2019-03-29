Corey Seager’s long-awaited return to Dodgers lineup makes immediate impact

The first plate appearance of Seager’s season offered a window into his talent. After a leadoff double by Pederson, Seager took a curveball and a changeup from Greinke for balls. The scouting report suggested Greinke would look to disarm left-handed hitters like Seager with pitches down and away. When Seager missed two pitches over the plate, his approach did not waver. He let two more fastballs slip outside the zone and walked. The line moved, and Pederson scored two at-bats later.