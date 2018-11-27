Dodgers to hire Arizona 'strategist' as hitting coach

The Dodgers plan on hiring Arizona Diamondbacks hitting strategist Robert Van Scoyoc as their hitting coach, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Van Scoyoc would replace Turner Ward, who left this month to become the Cincinnati Reds’ hitting coach.
Van Scoyoc, 32, has never been a traditional coach for a professional team. His job with the Diamondbacks was to supply position players personalized, number-driven gameplans on how to attack pitchers. He also provided minor and major leaguers help with mechanics.
A Los Angeles native, Van Scoyoc spent two years as a hitting consultant for the Dodgers before joining Arizona. He is credited with helping several players across the majors revamp their swings, including Dodger Chris Taylor.
The Dodgers also plan to hire Dino Ebel as their third-base coach. Ebel spent the last 14 seasons on the Angels’ staff under manager Mike Scioscia. He was the club’s third-base coach for nine seasons. Ebel spent 17 seasons in the Dodgers’ organization — six as a player before becoming a coach and manager — before joining the Angels.
Jansen undergoes heart procedure
Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen underwent his scheduled heart procedure to treat atrial fibrillation in Los Angeles on Monday. The club announced it “went as expected and Jansen is resting comfortably in the hospital.” Jansen posted a video on Twitter from his hospital bed to relay a message.
“We’ll see you guys soon,” Jansen said. “2019, stronger than ever.”
Jansen, 31, has known he would need the operation since August, when he encountered a second episode of atrial fibrillation – irregular heartbeats – six years after his first experience. The procedure is intended to scar or destroy tissue in the heart that is allowing an abnormal heart rhythm.
Jansen’s recovery period is fluid — anywhere from a couple weeks to a couple months — but the Dodgers expect him to be ready for spring training.
Playoff shares announced
The Dodgers were awarded more than $21 million in postseason playoff shares as National League champions. The team issued 67 full shares — valued at $262,027.49 each — plus 13.29 partial shares and 24 cash awards.