Former Diamondback A.J. Pollock gets lost at Chase Field rehabbing with Dodgers

A.J. Pollock played hundreds of games at Chase Field in his first seven years as a major leaguer. He knows most everybody at the ballpark. The clubbies. The security guards. The guys on the home team. But he got lost when the Dodgers arrived to begin a three-game series Monday. He had never been to the visitors clubhouse. The tunnel from the clubhouse to the dugout was confusing, so he asked for directions.