Dodgers' A.J. Pollock to have a metal screw removed from right elbow

First baseman David Freese was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup because of a minor injury he suffered when he fouled a ball off his ankle in Tuesday’s game. Max Muncy started at first base. … Roberts confirmed that outfielder Andrew Toles, who never reported to spring training because of personal issues and was put on the restricted list, has reported to the team’s Arizona training facility. “He’s there trying to get back into shape,” Roberts said. “How long that takes remains to be seen, but I’m happy to have him back and working.” … Reliever Caleb Ferguson, on the injured list because of a minor right oblique strain, threw a bullpen session and is expected to face hitters in simulated-game conditions Saturday.