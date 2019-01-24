Dodgers sign A.J. Pollock, reports say

The offseason had left the Dodgers, platoon loyalists, in need of a right-handed batter. They traded away Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp — both right-handed-hitting outfielders – to the Cincinnati Reds last month. A couple of weeks later, Yasmani Grandal, a switch-hitting catcher, officially ended his Dodgers tenure by signing with the Milwaukee Brewers. The three each hit at least 21 home runs in 2018, combining for 67.