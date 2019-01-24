Dodgers sign A.J. Pollock, reports say

Moving to address their dearth of established right-handed hitters, the Dodgers have reached a four-year deal with free-agent center fielder A.J. Pollock, according to multiple reports.
Pollock, 31, spent his first seven major-league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the club selected him with the 17th overall pick in the 2009 draft. He enjoyed a career season in 2015, when he batted .315 with an .865 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 20 home runs, six triples and 39 stolen bases.
But elbow, groin, hand and thumb injuries plagued him the next three seasons and he hasn’t been the same offensive threat. Last season, he batted .257 with 21 home runs and an .800 OPS. His defense, however, remained elite in center field, according to most metrics.
The offseason had left the Dodgers, platoon loyalists, in need of a right-handed batter. They traded away Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp — both right-handed-hitting outfielders – to the Cincinnati Reds last month. A couple of weeks later, Yasmani Grandal, a switch-hitting catcher, officially ended his Dodgers tenure by signing with the Milwaukee Brewers. The three each hit at least 21 home runs in 2018, combining for 67.
Without them, Justin Turner, Enrique Hernandez, Chris Taylor and the catching duo of Austin Barnes and Russell Martin were the only right-handed hitters projected to play regularly next season. Only Hernandez and Taylor — both utility players — will see time in the outfield. Their other four outfielders on the 40-man roster — Cody Bellinger, Joc Pederson, Alex Verdugo and Andrew Toles — are left-handed batters.
Pollock’s addition would give the Dodgers 40 players on their 40-man roster.